Azerbaijan, ADB mull cooperation prospects in labour, social protection

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Labour and Social Security Ministry and a delegation from the Asian Development Bank have discussed the prospects of cooperation in the field of labour and social protection, and improvement of vocational training, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting, Labour and Social Security Deputy Minister Anar Aliyev emphasized the importance of cooperation with ADB in improving the social security system and reforms in the field of pensions and social assistance.

He noted that Azerbaijan has significantly expanded reforms in the labour market, employment and social protection, as well as active employment programs. In this context, he stated that over the past four years, the number of concluded labour contracts has increased by 30 per cent, the payroll by 2.2 times, and 340,000 people were provided with jobs through employment agencies.

Moreover, the deputy minister noted the steps taken to organize vocational training courses for the unemployed and job seekers.

In turn, ADB Social Sector Division for Central and West Asia Department’s Head Rie Hiraoka stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in the process of consistent reforms in the field of labour, employment and social protection in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the Asian Development Bank since 1999. Since then, the bank has committed $4.4 billion in loans, and $32.28 million in technical assistance projects, including ADB-administered co-financing for Azerbaijan.