Round-table in Brussels discusses Azerbaijan’s transit opportunities

By Ayya Lmahamad

A round-table on “Transit and transport cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union: Prospects for the development of the Middle Corridor” was held in Brussels, Belgium, Azernews reports.

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s ADY Container, a member of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Consortium, also attended the event.

Speaking at the panel on “Transport connection, multimodal transport and trade in the Middle Corridor”, the company Director Natig Jafarov briefed on Azerbaijan’s transit opportunities. He also spoke about the growing importance of the Middle Corridor in the region, as well as about the measures and achievements in multimodal transport.

The round-table was attended by representatives of the European Union, the European Parliament, state railways administrations, and private companies of the countries along the route, and members of the International Association of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

During the event, the participants discussed the routes connecting Central Asia with the European Union, the current state, and the prospects of multimodal transport. The development of green logistics along the corridor was also the focus of the discussions.

The Trans-Caspian transport route is a vital trans-Eurasian corridor that runs through the South Caucasus. The route begins in Southeast Asia and China and travels to Europe via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. It is one of the new Silk Road routes, the Middle Corridor of the 'One Belt, One Road' project. During the crisis, this transport corridor proved to be the most profitable, safest, reliable, and stable. As a result, this corridor, which runs through Azerbaijan, is attracting the attention of an increasing number of exporters and importers.



