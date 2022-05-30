Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.734 manat (0.05 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,152.6721 manat, up by 58.8761 manat (1.9 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
May 16
3,073.8975
May 23
3,152.8710
May 17
3,100.7490
May 24
3,154.6730
May 18
3,075.8695
May 25
3,167.2020
May 19
3,086.2225
May 26
3,137.4775
May 20
3,132.2415
May 27
3,151.1370
Average weekly
3,093.7960
Average weekly
3,152.6721
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.3472 manat (0.93 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.2524 manat, increasing by 0.6954 manat (1.9 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
May 16
35.7221
May 23
37.1997
May 17
36.6957
May 24
36.9838
May 18
36.6359
May 25
37.5012
May 19
36,4660
May 26
37.0302
May 20
37.2651
May 27
37.5469
Average weekly
36.5570
Average weekly
37.2524
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 14.7135 manat (0.9 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,625.4669 manat, which was 13.7989 manat (0.86 percent) more than the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
May 16
1,609.1690
May 23
1,640.6530
May 17
1,605.8200
May 24
1,628.7020
May 18
1,620.8905
May 25
1,627.2910
May 19
1,586.4315
May 26
1,604.7490
May 20
1,636.0290
May 27
1,625.9395
Average weekly
1,611.6680
Average weekly
1,625.4669
The price of an ounce of palladium increased by 36.4735 manat (1.07 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,418.037 manat, down by 0.3655 manat (0.01 percent) compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
May 16
3,327.8265
May 23
3,399.9405
May 17
3,402.5670
May 24
3,411.4410
May 18
3,473.0490
May 25
3,440.6215
May 19
3,449.9290
May 26
3,401.7680
May 20
3,438.6410
May 27
3,436.4140
Average weekly
3,418.4025
Average weekly
3,418.0370