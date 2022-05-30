Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.734 manat (0.05 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,152.6721 manat, up by 58.8761 manat (1.9 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 16 3,073.8975 May 23 3,152.8710 May 17 3,100.7490 May 24 3,154.6730 May 18 3,075.8695 May 25 3,167.2020 May 19 3,086.2225 May 26 3,137.4775 May 20 3,132.2415 May 27 3,151.1370 Average weekly 3,093.7960 Average weekly 3,152.6721

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.3472 manat (0.93 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.2524 manat, increasing by 0.6954 manat (1.9 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 16 35.7221 May 23 37.1997 May 17 36.6957 May 24 36.9838 May 18 36.6359 May 25 37.5012 May 19 36,4660 May 26 37.0302 May 20 37.2651 May 27 37.5469 Average weekly 36.5570 Average weekly 37.2524

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 14.7135 manat (0.9 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,625.4669 manat, which was 13.7989 manat (0.86 percent) more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 16 1,609.1690 May 23 1,640.6530 May 17 1,605.8200 May 24 1,628.7020 May 18 1,620.8905 May 25 1,627.2910 May 19 1,586.4315 May 26 1,604.7490 May 20 1,636.0290 May 27 1,625.9395 Average weekly 1,611.6680 Average weekly 1,625.4669

The price of an ounce of palladium increased by 36.4735 manat (1.07 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,418.037 manat, down by 0.3655 manat (0.01 percent) compared to the previous week.