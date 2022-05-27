Azerbaijani, Estonian businessmen eye expanding cooperation

Estonian and Azerbaijani businessmen had a meeting during the visit of Parliament Speaker Yuri Ratas to Baku, Azernews reports.

The meeting was organized by Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and aimed at expanding cooperation and establishing new business contracts.

The business meeting was attended by Estonian businessmen and representatives of Azerbaijani companies working in the field of agriculture, railways, logistics, digital solutions, packaging, etc.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev, and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met Yuri Ratas.

Estonian companies also expressed their interest in participating in projects being realized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Azerbaijan and Estonia cooperate in different sectors of the economy and 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $6.1 million in 2021.