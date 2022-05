By Trend

Turkish BCT engineering and consulting company has announced the liquidation of its branch in Baku, Trend reports citing 'Vergiler' ('Taxes') newspaper of Azerbaijani State Tax Service under Ministry of Economy.

According to the information, creditors can make their claims within two months at the address: 19 Yusif Vazir Chamanzaminli str., Narimanov district, Baku, Azerbaijan.