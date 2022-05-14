Azercosmos, Kazakh Gharysh Sapary sign cooperation accord

By Azernews





Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos and Kazakhstan's Gharysh Sapary signed a cooperation deal on the sidelines of the May 10-11 "Space Technology Conference" in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The document envisages the launch of joint projects in the space sector and mutual use of satellite resources as part of the bilateral cooperation.

Speaking at the conference, Azercosmos Chairman Samaddin Asadov spoke on the importance of the space sector for the country, and the capabilities of Azerbaijan's telecommunications satellites in this area, including projects implemented through agriculture, ecology, tourism, and a variety of other areas via the Azersky satellite.

The need for expanding international cooperation in the space sector and exploring its new potential was also emphasized.

The event, held for the first time in the Central Asian region, was attended by representatives of the region's space agencies and the international space community. The agenda of the event included discussions on the opportunities of the rapidly growing global space industry, satellites and their applications, space innovations, and investment in this area.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus region and provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2, and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators via a fiber-optic network.