Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Mar. 28
1.7
Apr. 4
1.7
Mar. 29
1.7
Apr. 5
1.7
Mar. 30
1.7
Apr. 6
1.7
Mar. 31
1.7
Apr. 7
1.7
Apr. 1
1.7
Apr. 8
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0325 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0202 and amounted to 1.8591 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Mar. 28
1.8619
Apr. 4
1.8782
Mar. 29
1.8675
Apr. 5
1.8639
Mar. 30
1.8887
Apr. 6
1.8524
Mar. 31
1.8975
Apr. 7
1.8555
Apr. 1
1.8810
Apr. 8
1.8457
Average weekly
1.8793
Average weekly
1.8591
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0015 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has risen by 0.0017 manat and amounted to 0.0206 manat per ruble.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Mar. 28
0.0170
Apr. 4
0.0199
Mar. 29
0.0177
Apr. 5
0.0204
Mar. 30
0.0187
Apr. 6
0.0203
Mar. 31
0.0204
Apr. 7
0.0208
Apr. 1
0.0208
Apr. 8
0.0214
Average weekly
0.0189
Average weekly
0.0206
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate remained unchanged.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Mar. 28
0.1146
Apr. 4
0.1158
Mar. 29
0.1147
Apr. 5
0.1157
Mar. 30
0.1163
Apr. 6
0.1155
Mar. 31
0.1159
Apr. 7
0.1153
Apr. 1
0.1159
Apr. 8
0.1153
Average weekly
0.1155
Average weekly
0.1155