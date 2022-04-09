Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Mar. 28 1.7 Apr. 4 1.7 Mar. 29 1.7 Apr. 5 1.7 Mar. 30 1.7 Apr. 6 1.7 Mar. 31 1.7 Apr. 7 1.7 Apr. 1 1.7 Apr. 8 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0325 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0202 and amounted to 1.8591 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Mar. 28 1.8619 Apr. 4 1.8782 Mar. 29 1.8675 Apr. 5 1.8639 Mar. 30 1.8887 Apr. 6 1.8524 Mar. 31 1.8975 Apr. 7 1.8555 Apr. 1 1.8810 Apr. 8 1.8457 Average weekly 1.8793 Average weekly 1.8591

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0015 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has risen by 0.0017 manat and amounted to 0.0206 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Mar. 28 0.0170 Apr. 4 0.0199 Mar. 29 0.0177 Apr. 5 0.0204 Mar. 30 0.0187 Apr. 6 0.0203 Mar. 31 0.0204 Apr. 7 0.0208 Apr. 1 0.0208 Apr. 8 0.0214 Average weekly 0.0189 Average weekly 0.0206

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate remained unchanged.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Mar. 28 0.1146 Apr. 4 0.1158 Mar. 29 0.1147 Apr. 5 0.1157 Mar. 30 0.1163 Apr. 6 0.1155 Mar. 31 0.1159 Apr. 7 0.1153 Apr. 1 0.1159 Apr. 8 0.1153 Average weekly 0.1155 Average weekly 0.1155



