Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

09 April 2022

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Mar. 28

1.7

Apr. 4

1.7

Mar. 29

1.7

Apr. 5

1.7

Mar. 30

1.7

Apr. 6

1.7

Mar. 31

1.7

Apr. 7

1.7

Apr. 1

1.7

Apr. 8

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

 

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0325 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0202 and amounted to 1.8591 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Mar. 28

1.8619

Apr. 4

1.8782

Mar. 29

1.8675

Apr. 5

1.8639

Mar. 30

1.8887

Apr. 6

1.8524

Mar. 31

1.8975

Apr. 7

1.8555

Apr. 1

1.8810

Apr. 8

1.8457

Average weekly

1.8793

Average weekly

1.8591

 

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has increased by 0.0015 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has risen by 0.0017 manat and amounted to 0.0206 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Mar. 28

0.0170

Apr. 4

0.0199

Mar. 29

0.0177

Apr. 5

0.0204

Mar. 30

0.0187

Apr. 6

0.0203

Mar. 31

0.0204

Apr. 7

0.0208

Apr. 1

0.0208

Apr. 8

0.0214

Average weekly

0.0189

Average weekly

0.0206

 

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0005 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate remained unchanged.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Mar. 28

0.1146

Apr. 4

0.1158

Mar. 29

0.1147

Apr. 5

0.1157

Mar. 30

0.1163

Apr. 6

0.1155

Mar. 31

0.1159

Apr. 7

0.1153

Apr. 1

0.1159

Apr. 8

0.1153

Average weekly

0.1155

Average weekly

0.1155

 


