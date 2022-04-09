Baku Metro looks to end construction phase of new station until 2023

By Trend

The construction of the fourth station (B-4) on the Baku metro’s ‘purple’ line is planned to be completed in late 2022, the head of the construction department of Baku Metro CJSC Mazahir Nabiyev told Trend.

According to Nabiyev, the construction of two tiers of the four-tier station has already been completed, and preparations for the construction of the third tier are underway.

"Unlike others, this station is being built according to the ‘wall in the ground’ method. At present, the construction of the upper structure of the station's tracks has begun. After the end of construction, installation of equipment there will begin," he added.