Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $108.68 per barrel, having declined by $16.72 (13.33 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $112.01 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $104.48.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $107.57 per barrel last week, down by $16.42 (13.24 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $110.91 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $103.38.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $73.14 per barrel last week, which is $19.67 (21.2 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $76.62 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $68.66.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $110.61 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $16.85 (13.22 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $113.71 per barrel, while the minimum price - $106.48.