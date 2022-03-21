Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

|
Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $108.68 per barrel, having declined by $16.72 (13.33 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $112.01 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $104.48.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $107.57 per barrel last week, down by $16.42 (13.24 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $110.91 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $103.38.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $73.14 per barrel last week, which is $19.67 (21.2 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $76.62 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $68.66.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $110.61 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $16.85 (13.22 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $113.71 per barrel, while the minimum price - $106.48.
Oil grade/date
Mar.14, 2022
Mar. 15, 2022
Mar. 16, 2022
Mar. 17, 2022
Mar. 18, 2022
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$109.36
$105.62
$104.48
$112.01
$111.95
$108.68
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$108.26
$104.52
$103.38
110.91
$110.78
$107.57
Urals (EX NOVO)
$74.19
$70.16
$68.66
$76.62
$76.11
$73.14
Brent Dated
$111.63
$107.96
$106.48
$113.71
$113.28
$110.61