Azerbaijan limits export of grain crops

Azerbaijan has temporarily limited the export of grain products.

The temporary regulation of the grain export through the customs territory of Azerbaijan is introduced until December 31, 2022, under the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "On measures to regulate the export from the country of a number of basic food products that are part of the minimum consumer basket and goods used in their production".

Under the resolution, the export of flour-grinding industry goods, starch, wheat gluten, oilseeds and other seeds, medicinal and industrial crops, feed, and so on through Azerbaijan's customs area would be temporarily restricted.

Customs officers will be permitted to release grain crops with an authorization letter from the Economy Ministry.