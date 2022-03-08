Azerbaijan imports turkey meat from Russia’s Bashkortostan

By Trend

Azerbaijan imported 13.9 tons of turkey meat from Russia’s Bashkortostan, Trend reports via Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor).

In particular, a batch of semi-processed turkey meat products was cleared for export to Azerbaijan on March 3.

Veterinary and sanitary examination of the supplier company has conducted for compliance with the requirements of Azerbaijan. Selected samples of semi-processed turkey meat products have fully passed laboratory tests in the laboratory subordinate to Rosselkhoznadzor and meet the requirements of the importing country.