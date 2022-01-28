TODAY.AZ / Business

CBA not planning to create new legislative base to regulate digital banks

28 January 2022 [17:39] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani Central Bank does not see a necessity for creating any new legislative base for regulation of activities of digital banks, CBA executive director Rashad Orujov said, Trend reports.

Orujov made the statement during a press conference held on January 28.

In his words, operation of digital banks such as BirBank and Leobank is carried out in accordance to the legislative base of traditional banks.

"We see no need to create new legislative base to regulate their operations," he said.

