Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

02 January 2022 [16:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Dec. 20

1.7

Dec. 27

1.7

Dec. 21

1.7

Dec. 28

1.7

Dec. 22

1.7

Dec. 29

1.7

Dec. 23

1.7

Dec. 30

1.7

Dec. 24

1.7

Dec. 31

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7


The official rate of the manat against the euro reduced by 0.0024 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0042 and amounted to 1.9244 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Dec. 20

1.9269

Dec. 27

1.9265

Dec. 21

1.9277

Dec. 28

1.9217

Dec. 22

1.9165

Dec. 29

1.9256

Dec. 23

1.9177

Dec. 30

1.9241

Dec. 24

1.9122

Dec. 31

1.9241

Average weekly

1.9202

Average weekly

1.9244


The official rate of the manat against the ruble reduced by 0.0002 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate remained at the level of 0.023 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Dec. 20

0.0232

Dec. 27

0.0229

Dec. 21

0.0231

Dec. 28

0.023

Dec. 22

0.023

Dec. 29

0.0231

Dec. 23

0.023

Dec. 30

0.0231

Dec. 24

0.0228

Dec. 31

0.0231

Average weekly

0.023

Average weekly

0.023


The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0219 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1463. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0158 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Dec. 20

0.1475

Dec. 27

0.1329

Dec. 21

0.1411

Dec. 28

0.143

Dec. 22

0.1374

Dec. 29

0.1461

Dec. 23

0.1255

Dec. 30

0.1548

Dec. 24

0.1014

Dec. 31

0.1548

Average weekly

0.1305

Average weekly

0.1463

