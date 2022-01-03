Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Dec. 20
1.7
Dec. 27
1.7
Dec. 21
1.7
Dec. 28
1.7
Dec. 22
1.7
Dec. 29
1.7
Dec. 23
1.7
Dec. 30
1.7
Dec. 24
1.7
Dec. 31
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Dec. 20
1.9269
Dec. 27
1.9265
Dec. 21
1.9277
Dec. 28
1.9217
Dec. 22
1.9165
Dec. 29
1.9256
Dec. 23
1.9177
Dec. 30
1.9241
Dec. 24
1.9122
Dec. 31
1.9241
Average weekly
1.9202
Average weekly
1.9244
The official rate of the manat against the ruble reduced by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate remained at the level of 0.023 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Dec. 20
0.0232
Dec. 27
0.0229
Dec. 21
0.0231
Dec. 28
0.023
Dec. 22
0.023
Dec. 29
0.0231
Dec. 23
0.023
Dec. 30
0.0231
Dec. 24
0.0228
Dec. 31
0.0231
Average weekly
0.023
Average weekly
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0219 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1463. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0158 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Dec. 20
0.1475
Dec. 27
0.1329
Dec. 21
0.1411
Dec. 28
0.143
Dec. 22
0.1374
Dec. 29
0.1461
Dec. 23
0.1255
Dec. 30
0.1548
Dec. 24
0.1014
Dec. 31
0.1548
Average weekly
0.1305
Average weekly
0.1463