Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports in Jan-Nov

Azerbaijan increased the volume of its non-oil exports by $720.8 million or 44 percent in January-November 2021, the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its December export review.

In the first 11 months of the year, the volume of Azerbaijan’s exports amounted to $19.8 billion, including $2.4 billion in the non-oil sector.

In the list of non-oil exports, cotton yarn ranked first with $187.7 million, followed by gold with $184.7 million and tomatoes with $140.6 million.

In the reported period, the non-oil goods worth $763.8 million were exported to Russia, $581.6 million to Turkey, $204.5 million to Switzerland, $143.4 million to Georgia, and $70.9 million to Brasil.

In November 2021, Azerbaijan's total exports amounted to $2.9 billion. The non-oil exports increased by 58.7 percent to $307.2 million during the reported month. The food exports increased by 1.6 percent and amounted to $98.9 million, while the non-food exports increased by 2.2 times to $208.3 million.

The top three countries in terms of the non-oil products export in November were Russia with $98.4 million, Turkey with $77.7 million, and Brasil with $23.1 million. On the list of non-oil exports in November 2021, persimmons come first ($37 million), followed by cotton seeds ($27 million) and carbamide ($23.6 million).

The export review also provided information about export orders received by Azexport.az portal. Thus, the portal received orders in the amount of $36.6 million in November 2021. In addition, in January-November 2021, Azexport.az received export orders for $435.3 million. It should be noted that from January 2017 to November 30, 2021, the portal received export orders worth $2.6 billion from 145 countries.

Additionally, the value of the non-oil exports through the Single Window Export Support Centre in December this year amounted to $20.4 million. In addition, the value of goods and products exported through the Single Window Export Support Center in 2021 amounted to $235.1 million.

From 2017 to January 2022, the value of goods and products exported through the Single Window Export Support Centre was $708.4 million.

The export review aims to familiarize entrepreneurs with export issues, expand opportunities for exporting local goods to traditional and new markets and accelerate the process of integration into international markets.