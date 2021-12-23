New transport corridor to expand economic relations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia – Consulate General

By Trend

The new transport corridor linking the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea and vice versa (Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia) will develop economic and trade relations of all three countries, said Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz Bunyad Huseynov, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He made the remark in an event dedicated to the pilot launch of the corridor in Tabriz city in the East Azerbaijan (north-western Iran).

Huseynov stressed that, Azerbaijan currently operates the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line as an international transit route. At the same time, the activation of the new corridor will significantly contribute to strengthening the economic potential of Azerbaijan, Iran and Georgia.

He also added that the use of this corridor will allow to trade with Europe via the Black Sea, shorten the distance of cargo transportation and make it more profitable.

“The activation of the new corridor reflects the geostrategic position of the three countries and will have a positive impact on regional and extra-regional trade in the near future,” he noted.

A new transport corridor linking the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea via Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia route was launched in pilot mode on Dec. 22, 2021 with the participation of Iranian, Azerbaijani and Georgian officials.