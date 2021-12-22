State Employment Agency, Azerconnect ink MoU

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s State Employment Agency under the Labor and Social Protection Ministry and the Azerconnect company, one of the largest employers in the ICT market, have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The document was signed by Agency’s Board Chairman Mustafa Abbasbayli and Azerconnect’s Director-General Emil Masimov.

Within the framework of the agreement, the parties will cooperate in the areas of the agency’s activities and the projects of mutual interest.

Along with this, cooperation will be established with Azerconnect on the provision of vocational guidance and training, enhancement of knowledge and skills of unemployed and job seekers in accordance with the requirements of the labor market.

The document also provides for the preparation of proposals for the corporate social relations development and Azerconnect’s support within the “employment marathon” for the employment of martyrs’ family members and war veterans. It also envisages the implementation of relevant activities, joint innovation projects, events and forums.

At the same time, the memorandum includes the implementation of various incentives, including the implementation of programs and projects by the agency to boost the interest in additional job openings and the creation of social enterprises for the people with special needs for social protection and difficulties in finding jobs.

Moreover, it envisions further assistance by Azerconnect to support and develop the activities of those involved in active employment programs, provide internship opportunities in the company, and assistance in providing relevant jobs to those engaged in vocational training.

Earlier, it was reported that State Employment Agency involved 14,200 people in the self-employment program in January-November 2021. In total, the agency provided jobs for 74,203 unemployed and job seekers during the first 11 months of the year.

The agency and ministry take consistent measures to provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population, including martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war.