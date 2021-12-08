Azerbaijan talks progress of tunnel road building between Goygol, liberated Kalbajar

By Trend

Construction of a 11.5-kilometer tunnel road from Toghanaly village in Azerbaijan’s Goygol district towards Kalbajar district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] rapidly continues, deputy head of the Main Operation and Road Repair Department of the Azerbaijani State Agency of Automobile Roads Hidayat Rustamov told REAL TV, Trend reports.

“The road is being laid through steep rocks, and its 500 meter section has been already built. The work is carried out in three shifts. The road should be commissioned in 2025. A Turkish company was invited to build a tunnel on the road with a total length of 80.7 kilometers,” Rustamov said.

“After the tunnel is built, construction of a 26-kilometer road from Kalbajar [city] to Istisu [village], and further from Kalbajar to Lachin, will begin. The road will stretch to the airport, which will be built in Lachin district," he added.