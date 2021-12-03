BP is first company to use flexible approach in management of energy resources during pandemic

By Trend

bp is the first company that used a flexible approach in the management of energy resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp Vice President for the Middle East and Caspian, Communications and Advocacy, said on Dec. 3 during the panel discussions of the UNEC Economy Forum, Trend reports.

Aslanbayli added that bp's pilot project on using a flexible approach in the oil and gas industry, oil and gas production in the world as a whole was implemented for the first time in Azerbaijan.

“This process was launched in the company in 2018 and only one team consisting of 70 people was working on this project,” the bp vice president said. “Moreover, more than 14,000 people have been involved in the project and this team was able to create more than 700 methods of effective use of these approaches.”



