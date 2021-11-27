SOCAR Petroleum commissions gas station in Gubadli

By Trend

SOCAR Petroleum CJSC has commissioned a new filling station (gas station) in Gubadli district of Azerbaijan on the Goris-Kafan road, the deputy head of the public relations and event management of SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmadov told Trend.

According to Ahmadov, the number of gas stations operating under the SOCAR brand has been brought to 41 in Azerbaijan and up to three in the liberated territories.

"The filling station is built according to the self-service model. Three fuel tanks are installed at the gas station that was put into operation. This filling station will sell AI-95 premium gasoline, AI-92 gasoline, and diesel fuel. Thus, we have created conditions for providing fuel for all types of vehicles," he said.

SOCAR Petroleum CJSC owns a network of 41 gas stations and 11 oil bases. SOCAR has the only CNG terminal in the country - compressed natural gas (CNG), thanks to which it is a leader in the introduction of environmentally friendly fuels. Each client has the opportunity to check the amount of fuel refueled, as well as other advantages at gas stations operating under the SOCAR brand.