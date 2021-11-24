Baku, Berlin eye new areas for business co-op

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed the existing opportunities for new business cooperation.

The discussion took place at a meeting between the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Ministry delegation led by Deputy Minister Rahman Hummatov and German entrepreneurs.

It should be noted that a delegation of German entrepreneurs is on a working visit to Azerbaijan with the support of Germany's economy and energy ministries. The German delegation includes companies operating in transport, logistics, consulting, and construction spheres.

During the meeting, German companies presented their projects and voiced their proposals.

Addressing the meeting, Rahman Hummatov briefed on the prospects for the development of relations between Germany and Azerbaijan in relevant areas.

He informed about the infrastructure projects being implemented in the country’s liberated territories and discussed in detail the issues of interest to German companies.

Azerbaijan and Germany are successfully cooperating in various fields of economy. Azerbaijan is the main economic and trade partner of Germany in the South Caucasus.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $817.5 million in 2020. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $714.2 million in January-September 2021.