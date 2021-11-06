AZAL to operate special flights to Jeddah

The flag carrier of Azerbaijan – “Azerbaijan Airlines” launch special flights to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Trend reports citing press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Starting from November 25, “Azerbaijan Airlines” shall operate flights to Jeddah once a week - on Thursdays, on Airbus A319/A320.

Flight tickets are sold on the official websites of the airline www.azal.az as well as in accredited agencies.

Only those categories of passengers who are allowed to fly under the current COVID-19 related restrictions will be accepted on flights.