Azerbaijan, Turkey eye rehabilitation of liberated lands

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Turkey have discussed cooperation to rebuild the country’s liberated territories.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Turkish Ambassador Jahit (Cahit) Bagchi, the ministry reported on October 18.

During the meeting, the parties discussed areas of trade and economic partnership development, as well as the expansion of the scope of the Preferential Trade Agreement, signed between the governments of the two countries.

Jabbarov emphasized the high level of strategic cooperation between the two countries, solid ties of friendship and partnership, and Turkey’s constant political and moral support to Azerbaijan.

The parties underlined that the signing of the Shusha Declaration by the heads of state opens up new opportunities for widening bilateral cooperation.

In turn, the ambassador noted the strategic alliance of Turkey with Azerbaijan, reiterating that Turkey has always stood by Azerbaijan.

He underlined the active participation of Turkish companies in the revival of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

On June 15, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, during Erdogan’s first official visit to Shusha, eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia in 2020. The document focuses on defence cooperation, promoting regional stability and prosperity, and establishing new transportation routes.

Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in various fields of economy and have jointly completed giant energy and infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

Eleven agreements were signed between the two countries within the Azerbaijani-Turkish business forum held in Ankara on February 18. The agreements envisage the development of the Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the economic, trade, and other spheres.

In the first eight months of 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to $2.8 billion. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.1 billion in 2020.

The two countries set up a goal to bring the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. It should be noted that so far, Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkey was one of the first countries that expressed its interest and readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.