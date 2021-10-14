Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank eyes opening branch in liberated territories

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank is ready to expand plans for financing projects implemented in the Karabakh region, Gular Pashayeva, director of the bank's corporate governance and administration department, said on Oct.13, Trend reports.

Pashayeva made the remark at a conference entitled "Financial indicators of PASHA Bank for the first half of the year".

According to her, the bank is financing projects implemented in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

She also informed that PASHA Bank plans to open a branch in Karabakh.