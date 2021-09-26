Azerbaijan to launch e-platform for studying practices of doing business

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency will launch an online platform for studying best business practices by late 2021, the agency told Trend.

"The agency’s E-SME House portal helps Azerbaijani businessmen to get centralized access to information necessary for entrepreneurial activity. In addition, a businessman can use G2B (government-to-business) and B2B (business-to-business) services," the SME Agency said.

"The implementation of this project is important from the point of view of establishing operational contact between business and government agencies, ensuring transparency and accountability of the business, expanding G2B and B2B relations, and digitalizing business processes. Organization of the portal's work on the principle of a ‘single window’ will simplify the use of the system," the agency said.

Moreover, the ‘Business Navigator’ subsystem provides for the implementation of various information systems with digital workflow on the platform.

The ‘Entrepreneur's Electronic Cabinet’ subsystem will allow businessmen to receive the necessary information, make online payments, and also interact with other project participants, the agency said.