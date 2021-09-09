Azerbaijan seeks Qatar's involvement in Karabakh rehabilitation

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has invited Qatari companies to invest in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation and implement joint projects, during the meeting with Qatar’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi on September 8.

The parties discussed bilateral economic relations and exchanged views on issues of common interest. Moreover, the parties noted the development of Azerbaijani- Qatari ties and the importance of mutual visits to develop cooperation.

Jabbarov described trade and investment cooperation as one of the main directions of the Azerbaijan-Qatar partnership. He noted that there are active business relations between the two countries' business circles.

Thus, entrepreneurs cooperate in various sectors of the economy and a number of Azerbaijani goods are sold in Qatar's trade networks.

The minister stressed that the creation of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce in Qatar, the organization of the Investment Roadshow, the exchange of information on products with export potential and other measures will contribute to the strengthening of trade and economic partnership.

Furthermore, the participants of the meeting were informed about the favorable business environment and economic potential of Azerbaijan, logistical opportunities of industrial zones and the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The Qatari minister emphasized his country’s interest in expanding relations with Azerbaijan and the participation of Qatari companies in projects related to the reconstruction and development of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands. In addition, he shared his views on the development of Azerbaijan-Qatar economic cooperation.

Earlier, on September 7, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi discussed Karabakh's rehabilitation and further economic cooperation.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Qatar amounted to $764,340 in the first seven months of 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $2.4 million in 2020.

Qatar, which has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since September 1994, was one of the first countries expressing support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid bloody clashes going in and around Karabakh from late September to early November in 2020.