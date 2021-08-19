TODAY.AZ / Business

Use of cloud services rapidly developing in Azerbaijan - ministry

19 August 2021 [13:14] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The use of digital cloud services is rapidly developing in all spheres in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend.

According to the ministry, this trend can be traced not only in Azerbaijan but also at the global level.

The ministry stressed that the number of areas where digitalization is used is growing intensively.

An example is the spheres of information technology, transport, tourism, oil and gas, utilities, communications, agriculture, education and health, the ministry added.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/209075.html

Print version

Views: 8

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also