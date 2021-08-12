Azerbaijan boosts production in non oil, gas sector by 16.4pct

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 16.4 percent in January-July 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reported period, industrial products worth AZN 27.5 billion ($16.1bn) were produced, which is by 1.1 percent more compared to the same months of last year.

In the meantime, production in the oil and gas sector in the country decreased by 1.6 percent.

Some 62.7 percent of industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 31.3 percent in the manufacturing sector, 5.1 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.9 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 2.3 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 11.1 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam increased by 2.6 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal increased by 10.7 percent.

Additionally, production of computers, electronic and optical products increased by 2.6 times, pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew up by 88.3 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 68.7 percent, tobacco products by 62.5 percent, leather and leather products by 61.2 percent, textile production by 56.4 percent, construction materials by 46.7 percent, electric equipment by 46.7 percent, paper and cardboard by 31.5 percent, rubber and plastic products by 20.1 percent, oil products by 8.5 percent, wood processing and wood products by 5.6 percent and machinery and equipment by 4.8 percent.

In the meantime, production in the chemical industry decreased by 3.7 percent, furniture by 17.4 percent, production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers decreased by 47.8 percent, printing products by 3.7 percent, and other vehicles by 71.3 percent.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports increased by $316.7 million or 30.5 percent in January-July 2021. In the first seven months of the year, the country's exports totaled $11.4 billion, with the non-oil sector accounting for $1.4 billion.