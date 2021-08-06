Azerbaijan boosts trade turnover with Georgia in 1H2021

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the volume of trade turnover with neighbouring Georgia by $167.6 million during the period of January-June 2021, the State Customs Committee has reported.

In the first half of the year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $431.5 million, with exports amounting to $389.5 million and imports to $41.9 million. Thus, Georgia became Azerbaijan's sixth main trade partner in January-May 2021.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $263.8 million during the corresponding period of last year.

During the first six months of the year, Azerbaijan increased electricity exports to neighbouring Georgia by 21.4 percent, bringing the volume of exports to 505 million kWh. Likewise, Azerbaijan exported 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia during the reported period.

Meanwhile, last week the two countries discussed the resumption of regular passenger transportation following COVID-19.

Azerbaijan was Georgia’s main bitumen supplier in 2020, accounting for 63.8 percent of this country's total imports of bitumen. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.