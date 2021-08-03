TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

02 August 2021 [13:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices notably grew last week, Trend reports.

So, the average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $74.84 per barrel, having risen by $3.3 (4.6 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $75.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.16.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.19 per barrel last week, up by $3.31 (4.7 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.22 per barrel, while the minimum - $73.5.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $71.09 per barrel, higher by $3.18 (4.7 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.47.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $75.24 per barrel, which is $3.43 (4.8 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $76.31 per barrel, while the minimum - $74.66.

Oil grade/date

July 26, 2021

July 27, 2021

July 28, 2021

July 29, 2021

July 30, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$74.16

$74.38

$74.43

$75.36

$75.86

$74.84

 

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$73.5

$73.73

$73.79

$74.71

$75.22

$74.19

Urals (EX NOVO)

$70.47

$70.64

$70.67

$71.6

$72.06

$71.09

Brent Dated

$74.66

$74.79

$74.83

$75.63

$76.31

$75.24


