New division of economic regions in Azerbaijan to boost revival of liberated lands

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has hailed the new economic division of Azerbaijan’s regions, namely the creation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions in the country.

"New division of economic regions in Azerbaijan approved by President Ilham Aliyev apart from the restoration of historic toponyms of Azerbaijani lands also ensures economic specialization, implementation of effective investment policy and flexible management," Jabbarov wrote on his official Twitter page on July 8.

The minister emphasized that the creation of the new economic zones provides an impetus for the revival and development of the country's liberated lands following the Second Karabakh War that saw Azerbaijan regain control over its Armenian-occupied territories.

Moreover, Jabbarov underlined that the harmonic and comprehensive development of economic zones will contribute to the national economy and well-being of the people.

Earlier, Azerbaijan set up Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions upon President Ilham Aliyev’s decree. The relevant decree “On the New Division of the Azerbaijani Republic's Regions” was signed on July 7. Karabakh and East Zangazur are among the 14 economic regions ratified under the decree. The Karabakh economic region covers Khankandi city, Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Barda, Fuzuli, Khojali, Khojavand, Susha and Tartar regions. The Eastern Zangazur economic region includes the newly-liberated Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin and Zangilan regions.