Some 222 containers transported within TURKUAZ project in June

A total of 222 containers were transported in both directions within the TURKUAZ project in June, ADY Container has reported.

Some 82 containers, loaded mainly with chemical products, were sent from Azerbaijan to Turkey on four container block trains last month. A total of 2,214 tons of cargo was transported from Azerbaijan to Turkey by TURKUAZ express block trains during this period. In addition, out of all transported containers, 72 were 45-foot and ten were 20-foot ones.

Moreover, a total of 3,780 tons of cargo was delivered from Turkey to Azerbaijan in five block trains with 140 containers within the framework of the project last month. There were 118 units of 20-foot and 22 units of 45-foot containers, which mainly carried chemical products, construction materials and sugar.

TURKUAZ is a new joint logistics product developed by the ADY Container LLC together with its partners - Turkey’s Pasifik Eurasia Logistics and Georgia’s GR Logistics and Terminals. The first container block train of this project was delivered to Baku on April 14th of 2021 and consisted of 21 units of 20-foot containers.

The project is aimed at increasing the volume of freight traffic on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line. Thus, 11,084 TEU containers have already been transported by BTK only in the first six months of this year, which is close to the total number of containers transported in 2020 (11,748 TEU).