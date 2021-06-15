TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan temporarily restricts import of live poultry and poultry products from several countries

15 June 2021 [11:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency temporarily restricts the import of live poultry and poultry products from more than 40 countries, Trend reports citing the agency on June 14.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza has been observed in 54 countries:

#

Country

The number of foci of the highly pathogenic avian influenza

1

France

677

2

Germany

523

3

Hungary

289

4

South Korea

277

5

Poland

248

6

South Africa

146

7

Egypt

123

8

China

119

9

Iran

100

10

Vietnam

98

11

Denmark

95

12

Sweden

92

13

Russia

80

14

the Netherlands

79

15

Japan

77

16

England

76

17

India

38

18

Ireland

37

19

Estonia

26

20

Belgium

25

21

Latvia

23

22

Israel

21

23

Italy

19

24

Finland

18

25

Norway

14

26

Ukraine

14

27

Lithuania

13

28

Kazakhstan

12

29

Romania

11

30

Czech Republic

10

31

Bulgaria

9

32

Kuwait

9

33

Slovakia

7

34

US

6

35

Indonesia

6

36

Nepal

6

37

Algeria

5

38

Croatia

5

39

Lesotho

5

40

Scotland

4

41

Philippines

3

42

 

Northern Ireland

3

43

Cambodia

3

44

Australia

3

45

North Korea

3

46

Afghanistan

3

47

Greece

3

48

Iraq

3

49

Wales

3

50

Laos

3

51

Mali

2

52

Saudi Arabia

1

53

Nigeria

1

54

Senegal

1

To protect against this infectious disease, which can penetrate into Azerbaijan, the import of live poultry and poultry products from the following 44 countries has been temporarily banned:

#

Country

1

