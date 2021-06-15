Azerbaijan temporarily restricts import of live poultry and poultry products from several countries

|
By Trend
The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency temporarily restricts the import of live poultry and poultry products from more than 40 countries, Trend reports citing the agency on June 14.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza has been observed in 54 countries:
#
Country
The number of foci of the highly pathogenic avian influenza
1
France
677
2
Germany
523
3
Hungary
289
4
South Korea
277
5
Poland
248
6
South Africa
146
7
Egypt
123
8
China
119
9
Iran
100
10
Vietnam
98
11
Denmark
95
12
Sweden
92
13
Russia
80
14
the Netherlands
79
15
Japan
77
16
England
76
17
India
38
18
Ireland
37
19
Estonia
26
20
Belgium
25
21
Latvia
23
22
Israel
21
23
Italy
19
24
Finland
18
25
Norway
14
26
Ukraine
14
27
Lithuania
13
28
Kazakhstan
12
29
Romania
11
30
Czech Republic
10
31
Bulgaria
9
32
Kuwait
9
33
Slovakia
7
34
US
6
35
Indonesia
6
36
Nepal
6
37
Algeria
5
38
Croatia
5
39
Lesotho
5
40
Scotland
4
41
Philippines
3
42
Northern Ireland
3
43
Cambodia
3
44
Australia
3
45
North Korea
3
46
Afghanistan
3
47
Greece
3
48
Iraq
3
49
Wales
3
50
Laos
3
51
Mali
2
52
Saudi Arabia
1
53
Nigeria
1
54
Senegal
1
To protect against this infectious disease, which can penetrate into Azerbaijan, the import of live poultry and poultry products from the following 44 countries has been temporarily banned:
