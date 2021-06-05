Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
May 24
1.7
May 31
1.7
May 25
1.7
June 1
1.7
May 26
1.7
June 2
1.7
May 27
1.7
June 3
1.7
May 28
1.7
June 4
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0142 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0728. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.0039 (0.2 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
May 24
2.0708
May 31
2.0738
May 25
2.0788
June 1
2.0785
May 26
2.0844
June 2
2.0774
May 27
2.0729
June 3
2.0748
May 28
-
June 4
2.0596
Average weekly
2.0767
Average weekly
2.0728
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0232. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency rose by 0.0001 (0.4 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
May 24
0.0231
May 31
0.0232
May 25
0.0231
June 1
0.0232
May 26
0.0232
June 2
0.0231
May 27
0.0231
June 3
0.0232
May 28
-
June 4
0.0232
Average weekly
0.0231
Average weekly
0.0232
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira went up by 0.0031 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.1977. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went down by 0.004 manat (2 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
May 24
0.2019
May 31
0.1983
May 25
0.2025
June 1
0.2003
May 26
0.2013
June 2
0.1969
May 27
0.2009
June 3
0.1979
May 28
-
June 4
0.1952
Average weekly
0.2017
Average weekly
0.1977