Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

17 May 2021 [13:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 20.72 manat (0.7 percent) during the past week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,116.563 manat, which is 2 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

 

May 3

3,016.19

May 10

3,113.11

May 4

3,041.32

May 11

3,113.11

May 5

3,029.43

May 12

3,113.11

May 6

3,040.314

May 13

3,113.11

May 7

3,095.78

May 14

3,113.11

May 8

3,113.11

May 16

3,133.83

Average weekly

3,056.024

Average weekly

3,116.563

During the past week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.0455 manat (0.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.66 manat, which is 2.5 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

 

May 3

44.175

May 10

46.6642

May 4

45.5199

May 11

46.6642

May 5

45.1413

May 12

46.6642

May 6

45.0258

May 13

46.6642

May 7

46.6625

May 14

46.6642

May 8

46.6642

May 16

46.6187

Average weekly

45.53

Average weekly

46.66

Besides, during the past week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 45.04 manat (2.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,127.663 manat, which is 1.2 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

 

May 3

2,052.79

May 10

2,135.17

May 4

2,099.08

May 11

2,135.17

May 5

2,107.86

May 12

2,135.17

May 6

2,082.143

May 13

2,135.17

May 7

2,137.84

May 14

2,135.17

May 8

2,135.17

May 16

2,090.13

Average weekly

2,102.48

Average weekly

2,127.663

During the past week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 48.54 manat (0.98 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,962.66 manat, which is 1.6 percent less compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

 

May 3

5,024.44

May 10

4,970.75

May 4

5,063.72

May 11

4,970.75

May 5

5,097.04

May 12

4,970.75

May 6

5,056.446

May 13

4,970.75

May 7

5,037.51

May 14

4,970.75

May 8

4,970.75

May 16

4,922.21

Average weekly

5,041.651

Average weekly

4,962.66

