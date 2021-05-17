Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 20.72 manat (0.7 percent) during the past week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,116.563 manat, which is 2 percent more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
May 3
3,016.19
May 10
3,113.11
May 4
3,041.32
May 11
3,113.11
May 5
3,029.43
May 12
3,113.11
May 6
3,040.314
May 13
3,113.11
May 7
3,095.78
May 14
3,113.11
May 8
3,113.11
May 16
3,133.83
Average weekly
3,056.024
Average weekly
3,116.563
During the past week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.0455 manat (0.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.66 manat, which is 2.5 percent more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
May 3
44.175
May 10
46.6642
May 4
45.5199
May 11
46.6642
May 5
45.1413
May 12
46.6642
May 6
45.0258
May 13
46.6642
May 7
46.6625
May 14
46.6642
May 8
46.6642
May 16
46.6187
Average weekly
45.53
Average weekly
46.66
Besides, during the past week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 45.04 manat (2.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 2,127.663 manat, which is 1.2 percent more compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
May 3
2,052.79
May 10
2,135.17
May 4
2,099.08
May 11
2,135.17
May 5
2,107.86
May 12
2,135.17
May 6
2,082.143
May 13
2,135.17
May 7
2,137.84
May 14
2,135.17
May 8
2,135.17
May 16
2,090.13
Average weekly
2,102.48
Average weekly
2,127.663
During the past week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan lowered by 48.54 manat (0.98 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,962.66 manat, which is 1.6 percent less compared to the previous week.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
May 3
5,024.44
May 10
4,970.75
May 4
5,063.72
May 11
4,970.75
May 5
5,097.04
May 12
4,970.75
May 6
5,056.446
May 13
4,970.75
May 7
5,037.51
May 14
4,970.75
May 8
4,970.75
May 16
4,922.21
Average weekly
5,041.651
Average weekly
4,962.66
