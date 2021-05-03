Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate

|
By Trend
The prices of precious metals, except palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on May 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold rose by 10.5910 manat or $6.23 (0.35 percent) and made up 3,016.191 manat or $1,775.2726 per ounce.
The price of silver grew by 0.0802 manat or 4.7 cents (0.18 percent) and amounted to 44.175 manat ($26.0006).
The price of platinum went up by 3.6975 manat or $2.1763 (0.18 percent) and made 2,052.7925 manat ($1,118).
The price of palladium decreased by 15.8355 manat or $9.32 (0.31 percent) and stood at 5,024.4435 manat ($2,940).
In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 72.6835 manat or $42.76 (2.5 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 1.7089 manat or $1.01 (4 percent) per ounce, platinum edged down by 8.4575 manat or $4.98 per ounce (0.4 percent), while palladium increased by 485.894 manat or $285.85 (10.7 percent).
On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 147.8065 manat or $86.95 (5.2 percent), silver grew by 18.7672 manat or $11.04 (73.9 percent), platinum spiked by 741.506 manat or $436.22 (56.5 percent), and palladium surged by 1,684.122 manat or $990.76 (50.4 percent).
Date:
Gold
(XAU)
Silver
(XAG)
Platinum
(XPT)
Palladium
(XPD)
May 3, 2021
3,016.191
44.175
2,052.7925
5,024.4435
May 2, 2021
3,005.6
44.0948
2,049.095
5,040.279
May 3, 2021
2,943.5075
42.4661
2,061.25
4,538.5495
May 3, 2020
2,868.3845
25.4078
1,311.2865
3,340.3215
Change in a day
in man.
10.5910
0.0802
3.6975
-15.8355
in %
0.35
0.18
0.18
-0.31
Change in a month
in man.
72.6835
1.7089
-8.4575
485.8940
in %
2.5
4.0
-0.4
10.7
Change in a year
in man.
147.8065
18.7672
741.506
1,684.122
in %
5.2
73.9
56.5
50.4