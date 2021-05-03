TODAY.AZ / Business

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate

03 May 2021 [12:54] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The prices of precious metals, except palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on May 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 10.5910 manat or $6.23 (0.35 percent) and made up 3,016.191 manat or $1,775.2726 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.0802 manat or 4.7 cents (0.18 percent) and amounted to 44.175 manat ($26.0006).

The price of platinum went up by 3.6975 manat or $2.1763 (0.18 percent) and made 2,052.7925 manat ($1,118).

The price of palladium decreased by 15.8355 manat or $9.32 (0.31 percent) and stood at 5,024.4435 manat ($2,940).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 72.6835 manat or $42.76 (2.5 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 1.7089 manat or $1.01 (4 percent) per ounce, platinum edged down by 8.4575 manat or $4.98 per ounce (0.4 percent), while palladium increased by 485.894 manat or $285.85 (10.7 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 147.8065 manat or $86.95 (5.2 percent), silver grew by 18.7672 manat or $11.04 (73.9 percent), platinum spiked by 741.506 manat or $436.22 (56.5 percent), and palladium surged by 1,684.122 manat or $990.76 (50.4 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

May 3, 2021

3,016.191

44.175

2,052.7925

5,024.4435

May 2, 2021

3,005.6

44.0948

2,049.095

5,040.279

May 3, 2021

2,943.5075

42.4661

2,061.25

4,538.5495

May 3, 2020

2,868.3845

25.4078

1,311.2865

3,340.3215

Change in a day

in man.

10.5910

0.0802

3.6975

-15.8355

in %

0.35

0.18

0.18

-0.31

Change in a month

in man.

72.6835

1.7089

-8.4575

485.8940

in %

2.5

4.0

-0.4

10.7

Change in a year

in man.

147.8065

18.7672

741.506

1,684.122

in %

5.2

73.9

56.5

50.4

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/205585.html

Print version

Views: 7

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also