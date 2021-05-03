Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate

By Trend





The prices of precious metals, except palladium, increased in Azerbaijan on May 3 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 10.5910 manat or $6.23 (0.35 percent) and made up 3,016.191 manat or $1,775.2726 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.0802 manat or 4.7 cents (0.18 percent) and amounted to 44.175 manat ($26.0006).

The price of platinum went up by 3.6975 manat or $2.1763 (0.18 percent) and made 2,052.7925 manat ($1,118).

The price of palladium decreased by 15.8355 manat or $9.32 (0.31 percent) and stood at 5,024.4435 manat ($2,940).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 72.6835 manat or $42.76 (2.5 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 1.7089 manat or $1.01 (4 percent) per ounce, platinum edged down by 8.4575 manat or $4.98 per ounce (0.4 percent), while palladium increased by 485.894 manat or $285.85 (10.7 percent).

On annual basis, the price of gold climbed by 147.8065 manat or $86.95 (5.2 percent), silver grew by 18.7672 manat or $11.04 (73.9 percent), platinum spiked by 741.506 manat or $436.22 (56.5 percent), and palladium surged by 1,684.122 manat or $990.76 (50.4 percent).