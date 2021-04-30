TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan launches beta version of national anti-virus software

30 April 2021 [16:11] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The Computer Incident Response Team (CERT) under the Special Communications and Information Security State Agency of Azerbaijan's Special State Protection Service has presented the first anti-virus software, Trend reports referring to a source in CERT.

The CERT team has long been working on launching a beta version of a program designed to detect computer pests.

"From the Microsoft corporation, we have received a corresponding certificate of the legitimacy of the application for its further integration into our software," the team representatives said.

The beta version works in three languages ??- Azerbaijani, English, and Russian.

A test run of the program will allow you to get user ratings and improve the further work of the program.


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/205521.html

Print version

Views: 4

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also