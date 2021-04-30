Some 2,100 war-affected citizens involved in employment program in 2021

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry involved 2,100 members of martyrs’ families and 3,000 war veterans in employment activities in the first quarter of 2021, Minister Sahil Babayev has said.

Addressing the ministry’s board meeting on March 29, Babayev said that efforts in this direction are being increased, stressing that active cooperation with employers is being established to address the employment of martyrs’ family members and war veterans.

During the reported period, DOST centers served about 95,000 citizens with over 368,000 appeals being submitted to these centers by citizens so far, the minister said. Of these appeals, 38,000 have been filed electronically.

Furthermore, Babayev said that work is underway to open a new DOST center, adding that a new regional development program is being worked on, which will cover the country with a network of DOST centers.

The Labor and Social Protection Ministry continues to support martyrs’ family members, war veterans, and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression.

An important aspect of community activities is the involvement of martyrs’ family members and war veterans in employment activities.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.