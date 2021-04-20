Belarus ready to share experience, knowledge in agrarian sector with Azerbaijan - minister

By Trend

Belarus is ready to share its experience and knowledge in the agrarian sector with Azerbaijan, Belarusian Architecture and Construction Minister Ruslan Parkhamovich told the local ONT TV channel, Trend reports.

"In particular, the construction of Karabakh is planned in the likeness of our agro-towns. The point is generally about the restoration of the entire infrastructure because the urban planning envisages both residential development and social facilities,” Parkhamovich said.

“It’s also about the restoration of the hydroelectric power station, electric and water supply networks, that is a full complex development of the territory,” he added.