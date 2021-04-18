Azerbaijan, Turkic Council discuss creation of joint digital tools

By Trend

Representatives of the Data Processing Center (DPC) under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies met with delegates from the Turkic Council member countries, Trend reports referring to a source in DPC.

According to the source, the parties discussed the creation of joint digital tools, issues of cooperation in the development of applications based on open data, a joint registration system for mobile devices, and mutual recognition of e-signatures.

Besides, DPC specialists presented three projects and spoke about their advantages.

In conclusion, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation.