Currency rates for March 29

By Trend
The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.0032 manat respectively for Mar.29.
Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Currencies
Mar.29, 2021
Mar.19, 2021
Feb.28, 2021
Mar.29, 2020
Daily difference
Monthly difference
Annual difference
1 US dollar
1 USD
1.7
1.7
1.7
1.7
0
0
0
1 euro
1 EUR
2.0032
2.0261
2.0661
1.8941
-0.0229
-0.0629
0.1091
1 Australian dollar
1 AUD
1.2973
1.3174
1.3321
1.0485
-0.0201
-0.0348
0.2488
1 Argentine peso
1 ARS
0.0185
0.0186
0.0189
0.0264
-0.0001
-0.0004
-0.0079
100 Belarus rubles
1 BYN
0.6472
0.6542
0.6535
0.6587
-0.007
-0.0063
-0.0115
1 Brazil real
1 BRL
0.2953
0.3057
0.308
0.3333
-0.0104
-0.0127
-0.038
1 UAE dirham
1 AED
0.4628
0.4628
0.4628
0.4628
0
0
0
1 South African rand
1 ZAR
0.1131
0.1154
0.1129
0.0965
-0.0023
0.0002
0.0166
100 South Korean won
100 KRW
0.1503
0.1503
0.1513
0.1404
0
-0.001
0.0099
1 Czech koruna
1 CZK
0.0769
0.0775
0.0787
0.0692
-0.0006
-0.0018
0.0077
1 Chilean peso
100 CLP
0.233
0.2365
0.2381
0.2036
-0.0035
-0.0051
0.0294
1 Chinese yuan
1 CNY
0.2597
0.2611
0.2627
0.2396
-0.0014
-0.003
0.0201
1 Danish krone
1 DKK
0.2694
0.2725
0.2779
0.2537
-0.0031
-0.0085
0.0157
1 Georgian lari
1 GEL
0.5043
0.5101
0.5112
0.5117
-0.0058
-0.0069
-0.0074
1 Hong Kong dollar
1 HKD
0.2187
0.2189
0.2192
0.2193
-0.0002
-0.0005
-0.0006
1 Indian rupee
1 INR
0.0234
0.0234
0.0233
0.0227
0
0.0001
0.0007
1 British pound
1 GBP
2.3424
2.3667
2.3748
2.1182
-0.0243
-0.0324
0.2242
100 Indonesian rupiah
100 IDR
0.0118
0.0118
0.0119
0.0105
0
-0.0001
0.0013
100 Iranian rials
100 IRR
0.004
0.004
0.004
0.004
0
0
0
1 Swedish krona
1 SEK
0.1964
0.1997
0.2045
0.1719
-0.0033
-0.0081
0.0245
1 Swiss franc
1 CHF
1.8092
1.8338
1.8765
1.7863
-0.0246
-0.0673
0.0229
1 Israeli shekel
1 ILS
0.5104
0.5163
0.5159
0.4768
-0.0059
-0.0055
0.0336
1 Canadian dollar
1 CAD
1.3478
1.361
1.3481
1.2156
-0.0132
-0.0003
0.1322
1 Kuwaiti dinar
1 KWD
5.6251
5.6309
5.6196
5.4258
-0.0058
0.0055
0.1993
1 Kazakh tenge
1 KZT
0.004
0.004
0.0041
0.0038
0
-0.0001
0.0002
1 Kyrgyz som
1 KGS
0.02
0.02