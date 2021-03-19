Azerbaijan's State Committee for Property Issues to conduct large-scale soil-field research in regions

By Trend





The State Committee for Property Issues under Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry will conduct large-scale soil-field researches in the country’s regions, a source in the service told Trend.

According to the source, the goal of the researches is to determine the current state and ensure the use efficiency of lands that were transferred to municipalities, private entities, and those which remain in state ownership, as well as to study and increase the fertility of the lands. Besides, the main tasks include determining the degree of the lands' salinization and erosion, the implementation of measures to combat them, state registration (cadastre) and economic assessment.

The studies will be carried out in three stages. At the preparation stage, data about the region of the research object’s location, the form of ownership, the research coverage area and other data will be collected in advance. Then the appropriate maps reflecting the nature of the soil will be drawn up, and the data will be determined that will allow the owners to use the lands more efficiently. At the final stage, on the basis of the field research data and laboratory-analytical indicators (soil layer thickness, texture, humus, carbonate content, salinity), the land typology will be specified, and the corresponding data will be also reflected on the map.

The results of the work will be posted in the Information System of the Electronic Land Cadastre and Accounting.