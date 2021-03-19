Azerbaijani products to be presented at MosBuild int'l expo

By Azernews





Azerbaijan’s export-oriented products will be presented at MosBuild 2021 international building materials exhibition to be held in Moscow, from March 30 to April 2, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said on March 17.

The exhibition will include meetings with potential buyers and a discussion of export issues.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will be represented at the MosBuild international exhibition for the second time.

Earlier this year, Azerbaijan participated at the Gulfood International Food Exhibition held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on February 21-25.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev announced that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would participate in a number of international exhibitions in 2021, including an exhibition of wine and spirits in Chengdu, China in March 21-27, and in Mosbuild exhibition in Moscow in March 30 till April 2. He said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) is a joint public-private initiative, established by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan in 2003 with the aim to contribute to the economic development through attracting foreign investments and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.