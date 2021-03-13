Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Mar.1 1.7 Mar.8 1.7 Mar.2 1.7 Mar.9 1.7 Mar.3 1.7 Mar.10 1.7 Mar.4 1.7 Mar.11 1.7 Mar.5 1.7 Mar.12 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0184 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0244. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0222 (1.1 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Mar.1 2.0531 Mar.8 - Mar.2 2.044 Mar.9 2.0158 Mar.3 2.0547 Mar.10 2.0198 Mar.4 2.0484 Mar.11 2.0278 Mar.5 2.0327 Mar.12 2.0342 Average weekly 2.0466 Average weekly 2.0244

The official rate of the manat against the ruble fell by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Mar.1 0.0229 Mar.8 - Mar.2 0.0229 Mar.9 0.0228 Mar.3 0.023 Mar.10 0.023 Mar.4 0.023 Mar.11 0.0231 Mar.5 0.0228 Mar.12 0.0232 Average weekly 0.0229 Average weekly 0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0073 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2238. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0058 manat (2.5 percent).