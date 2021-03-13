TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

13 March 2021 [14:31] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Mar.1

1.7

Mar.8

1.7

Mar.2

1.7

Mar.9

1.7

Mar.3

1.7

Mar.10

1.7

Mar.4

1.7

Mar.11

1.7

Mar.5

1.7

Mar.12

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0184 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0244. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0222 (1.1 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Mar.1

2.0531

Mar.8

-

Mar.2

2.044

Mar.9

2.0158

Mar.3

2.0547

Mar.10

2.0198

Mar.4

2.0484

Mar.11

2.0278

Mar.5

2.0327

Mar.12

2.0342

Average weekly

2.0466

Average weekly

2.0244

The official rate of the manat against the ruble fell by 0.0004 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Mar.1

0.0229

Mar.8

-

Mar.2

0.0229

Mar.9

0.0228

Mar.3

0.023

Mar.10

0.023

Mar.4

0.023

Mar.11

0.0231

Mar.5

0.0228

Mar.12

0.0232

Average weekly

0.0229

Average weekly

0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0073 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2238. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0058 manat (2.5 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Mar.1

0.2296

Mar.8

-

Mar.2

0.233

Mar.9

0.2192

Mar.3

0.2313

Mar.10

0.2229

Mar.4

0.228

Mar.11

0.2266

Mar.5

0.2261

Mar.12

0.2265

Average weekly

0.2296

Average weekly

0.2238

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/204193.html

Print version

Views: 9

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also