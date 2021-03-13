Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Mar.1
1.7
Mar.8
1.7
Mar.2
1.7
Mar.9
1.7
Mar.3
1.7
Mar.10
1.7
Mar.4
1.7
Mar.11
1.7
Mar.5
1.7
Mar.12
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0184 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0244. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0222 (1.1 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Mar.1
2.0531
Mar.8
-
Mar.2
2.044
Mar.9
2.0158
Mar.3
2.0547
Mar.10
2.0198
Mar.4
2.0484
Mar.11
2.0278
Mar.5
2.0327
Mar.12
2.0342
Average weekly
2.0466
Average weekly
2.0244
The official rate of the manat against the ruble fell by 0.0004 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Mar.1
0.0229
Mar.8
-
Mar.2
0.0229
Mar.9
0.0228
Mar.3
0.023
Mar.10
0.023
Mar.4
0.023
Mar.11
0.0231
Mar.5
0.0228
Mar.12
0.0232
Average weekly
0.0229
Average weekly
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0073 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2238. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0058 manat (2.5 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Mar.1
0.2296
Mar.8
-
Mar.2
0.233
Mar.9
0.2192
Mar.3
0.2313
Mar.10
0.2229
Mar.4
0.228
Mar.11
0.2266
Mar.5
0.2261
Mar.12
0.2265
Average weekly
0.2296
Average weekly
0.2238