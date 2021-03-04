EU invests in micro-entrepreneurship dev't in Azerbaijani districts

By Trend

The EU has allocated an investment capital worth 277,780 manat ($163,400) to 113 persons in Azerbaijani districts, Sevinj Rustamova, Project Manager of the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA), said. Trend reports.

The investment was made within the ‘Accelerating the development of sustainable micro-enterprises in the districts of Azerbaijan’ project.

Rustamova made the remark at the conference on this project, organized by the AMFA.

According to the manager, among those who received financial support in the districts of Azerbaijan, 64 percent are female entrepreneurs.

Within the framework of the project, 125 jobs were opened, 202 families increased their incomes, 76 enterprises expanded their activities, 37 entrepreneurs started their business, Rustamova said.

The final conference on the project ‘Accelerating the development of sustainable microenterprises in the districts of Azerbaijan’ organized by the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association with the participation of the EU Delegation in Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organizations and other structures is taking place.