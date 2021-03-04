Azerbaijan expects creating new broadcasting opportunities for Internet TV, radio channels

By Trend





New broadcasting opportunities for Internet TV and radio channels can be created in Azerbaijan, Head of the Office of the National Council for Television and Radio (NCTR) Fazil Novruzov said in an interview with the local Real TV channel, Trend reports on Mar.4.

According to Novruzov, in this regard broadcasters of the Internet TV and radio channels apply to the NCTR.

“There are technical possibilities, but there are gaps from a legal point of view. We made the proposals that broadcasters of Internet TV and radio channels, after undergoing simplified procedures, would be entered into the relevant register and would be able to broadcast on other platforms, for example, in the cable network, on the IP or OTP platforms. This will help expand their audience," he added.