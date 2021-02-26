431m tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC

By Azernews





Some 431 million tons of Azerbaijani oil and 79 billion cubic meters of gas have been transported to Turkey and world markets via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has said.

He made this remark during the 1st Meeting of the Ministers of Energy of the Turkic Council held on February 24.

Shahbazov underlined that Azerbaijan-Turkey relations, which are at a high level in the energy sector, as in all spheres, play a key role for the energy cooperation model in the format of the Turkish Council.

"Thanks to these projects, part of the energy resources of our partners from Central Asia are transported to the world markets through Azerbaijan," the minister added.

Commissioned in 2006, the BTC pipeline is a transport line for Azerbaijani oil from the Caspian Sea to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey, and then to European markets via the Mediterranean Sea. The total length of the pipeline is 1,768 km, of which 443 km pass through the territory of Azerbaijan; 249 km to Georgia; 1076 km to Turkey. The projected capacity is 50 million tonnes of oil per year or one million barrels per day. Light oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field is transported via BTC.