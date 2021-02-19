Precious metals prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb. 19 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 29.427 manat or $17.31 (0.97 percent) and amounted to 3,002.761 manat or $1,766.33 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.0931 manat or 64 cents (2.35 percent) and amounted to 45.3965 manat ($26.70).

The price of platinum decreased by 57.5875 manat or $33.87 (2.65 percent) and amounted to 2,112.5985 manat ($1,242.705).

The price of palladium decreased by 83.0025 manat or $48.82 (2.04 percent) and amounted to 3,986.4235 manat ($2.344).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 121.125 manat or $71.25 (3.9 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 245.412 manat or $144.36 (13.1 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 2.5752 manat or $1.514 (6 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 57.1795 manat or $33.635 (1.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 279.4545 manat or $164.385 (10.3 percent), silver grew by 14.3745 manat or $8.455 (46.3 percent), palladium decreased by 656.8035 manat or $386.355 (14.1 percent) and platinum increased by 412.471 manat or $242.63 (24.3 percent).