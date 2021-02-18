Economy Ministry: Resources of Nagorno-Karabakh region must be used efficiently

By Trend





Revival, reintegration, and development of the liberated territories will be among the main priorities of Azerbaijan’s economic policy, Trend reports on Feb. 17 referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“The potential of the Nagorno-Karabakh region shall be revived and our resources will be used efficiently,” the minister tweeted.

Jabbarov also stated that the new geopolitical reality, global plans of restoration in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and the opening of transport links in the region will contribute to the development and employment in Azerbaijan.

“The revival of the Nagorno-Karabakh region will strengthen stability in the Caucasus and strengthen the role of Azerbaijan as a regional center,” the minister added.