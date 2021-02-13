TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

13 February 2021

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Feb. 1

1.7

Feb. 8

1.7

Feb. 2

1.7

Feb. 9

1.7

Feb. 3

1.7

Feb. 10

1.7

Feb. 4

1.7

Feb. 11

1.7

Feb. 5

1.7

Feb. 12

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0145 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0568. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency declined by 0.009 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Feb. 1

2.0622

Feb. 8

2.0464

Feb. 2

2.0539

Feb. 9

2.0535

Feb. 3

2.0471

Feb. 10

2.062

Feb. 4

2.0434

Feb. 11

2.061

Feb. 5

2.0322

Feb. 12

2.0609

Average weekly

2.0478

Average weekly

2.0568

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0006 manat (2.7 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Feb. 1

0.0224

Feb. 8

0.0228

Feb. 2

0.0224

Feb. 9

0.0229

Feb. 3

0.0224

Feb. 10

0.023

Feb. 4

0.0224

Feb. 11

0.023

Feb. 5

0.0225

Feb. 12

0.0231

Average weekly

0.0224

Average weekly

0.023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2409. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0045 manat (1.9 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Feb. 1

0.2336

Feb. 8

0.2407

Feb. 2

0.2366

Feb. 9

0.2405

Feb. 3

0.2362

Feb. 10

0.2406

Feb. 4

0.2374

Feb. 11

0.2409

Feb. 5

0.238

Feb. 12

0.2417

Average weekly

0.2364

Average weekly

0.2409


