Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Feb. 1
1.7
Feb. 8
1.7
Feb. 2
1.7
Feb. 9
1.7
Feb. 3
1.7
Feb. 10
1.7
Feb. 4
1.7
Feb. 11
1.7
Feb. 5
1.7
Feb. 12
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0145 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0568. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency declined by 0.009 manat (0.4 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Feb. 1
2.0622
Feb. 8
2.0464
Feb. 2
2.0539
Feb. 9
2.0535
Feb. 3
2.0471
Feb. 10
2.062
Feb. 4
2.0434
Feb. 11
2.061
Feb. 5
2.0322
Feb. 12
2.0609
Average weekly
2.0478
Average weekly
2.0568
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0003 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0006 manat (2.7 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Feb. 1
0.0224
Feb. 8
0.0228
Feb. 2
0.0224
Feb. 9
0.0229
Feb. 3
0.0224
Feb. 10
0.023
Feb. 4
0.0224
Feb. 11
0.023
Feb. 5
0.0225
Feb. 12
0.0231
Average weekly
0.0224
Average weekly
0.023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira slid by 0.001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2409. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0045 manat (1.9 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Feb. 1
0.2336
Feb. 8
0.2407
Feb. 2
0.2366
Feb. 9
0.2405
Feb. 3
0.2362
Feb. 10
0.2406
Feb. 4
0.2374
Feb. 11
0.2409
Feb. 5
0.238
Feb. 12
0.2417
Average weekly
0.2364
Average weekly
0.2409