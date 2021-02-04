Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association faced problems with honey sale

By Trend





There are problems with the sale of honey in Azerbaijan due to the pandemic, chairman of the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association Badraddin Hasratov told Trend on Feb. 3.

“Despite last year there were no problems in the economy, there were certain difficulties in terms of sales,” the chairman added. "Nevertheless, there is no lag in the field of beekeeping. During the first days of the pandemic, there were difficulties with entering and leaving the honey farms, but then certain incentives were provided for agriculture and this problem was solved.”

“Last year, the only difficulty was to organize the sale of honey,” Hasratov added. “Usually honey is sold in cities and districts, but during the pandemic, entry, and exit to them was prohibited. Therefore, the sale of honey decreased. Moreover, the stagnation in the tourism sector affected the sale of beekeeping products.”



